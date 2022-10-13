Leam Richardson’s side have moved up to ninth in the Championship table after winning the League One title last season.

They also have several former Sunderland players in their ranks, including Nathan Broadhead, Charlie Wyke, Max Power, James McClean and Ashley Fletcher.

To find out more we caught up with Barry Worthington from the Progress with Unity - Wigan Athletic Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates after scoring for Wigan Athletic against Blackburn. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How would you assess Wigan’s start to the season?

BW: “Excellent. You come up from League One and it’s a massive step. All you are looking for is to make sure you don’t go back down again.

“Our away form has been something else, as it was last season, and we’ve built on that this season.

“We drew away at Norwich early doors, had wins at Luton and Huddersfield who were both in the play-offs.

“It was just our home form which was a little bit dodgy but we beat Blackburn on Tuesday night.”

How has former Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead fared?

BW: “I’m not sure if he’s had a decent pre-season or not because he was used off the bench when Callum Lang was keeping him out.

"Lang has picked up an ankle injury and missed the last three games, and will miss at least another two.

“Nathan Broadhead has come in and done brilliant. He had already scored the winning goal away at Birmingham which we won with ten men!

“On Tuesday against Blackburn he followed Will Keane into the box and as Keane’s shot was saved he was on hand to poke it home.

“To me he looks like a real goal poacher. Both of the goals he’s scored so far have been in 1-0 wins so you can see the importance of him.”

What about Charlie Wyke who is now back in action after suffering a cardiac arrest last year?

BW: “He’s come back and, I’ll be honest with you, he’s playing better than what he was before.

“I know Sunderland fans have said all he was just a goalscorer, he scored 30-odd goals and that’s all he did, but he’s so much more with us.

“He’s a team player, he brings people in, holds the ball up well, chances the channels.

“He’s loved and has his own song now at Wigan. He’s mates with Max Power, so happy times.”

What’s the view on manager Leam Richardson?

BW: “For me he has a job for life.

“When everybody left the club during administration he stayed and he wasn't even appointed manager at first when we brought John Sheridan in.

“He still managed the team when Sheridan was there, did all the team talks and all the press conferences, led from the front.

“Sheridan went off to Swindon and Richardson took over. He kept us up when the team was made up of not even under-21s, there were 18, 17-year-olds playing in that team.

“He’s led from the front and the first thing the new owners did when they came in was give him a three-year deal which we were all grateful for.”

What’s your predicted line-up?