Sunderland had chances to double their lead in the second half as Alex Pritchard hit the crossbar.
The hosts were also forced to defend their advantage in the closing stages but held onto their clean sheet.
Here’s how the match played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45) Sheffield Wednesday 0
Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 07:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke (Doyle, 90+3), Roberts (Embleton, 81), Pritchard (Matete, 81), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Embleton, Neil, Matete, McGeady
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Berahino (Windass, 56), Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson
More reaction from Neil
Reaction from Alex Neil
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0
90+3’ Stewart doing his defensive work
Stewart clears Bannan’s in-swinging corner.
Important intervention from the striker.
90+3’ FINAL CHANGE
Doyle has come on for Clarke.
90+2’ Big block from Batth
Wednesday are applying more pressure but Batth has just made an excellent block to deny Windass.
FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME
89’ Chance for a second!
That would have been a huge goal.
Cirkin’s clearance caused chaos at the back for Wednesday and Peacock-Farrell’s attempted headed clearance fell to Stewart.
The keeper managed to get back on his line before the striker fired a low shot wide.