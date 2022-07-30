Loading...

Sunderland 1 Coventry City 1: Story of the match after Viktor Gyokeres’ goal and Jack Clarke opener

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Coventry at the Stadium of Light in their opening Championship match of the season.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 2:18 pm

Alex Neil’s side took the lead in the 12th minute when Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke.

Coventry saw more of the ball and were able to draw level six minutes from time when striker Viktor Gyokeres fired the ball home from the edge of the box.

Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Bristol City.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 12) Coventry 1 (Gyokeres, 84)

Last updated: Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 16:08

  • Sunderland XI to play Coventry: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton (O’Nien, 61), Pritchard (Roberts, 79), Clarke, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, Hume, O’Nien, Roberts, Simms
  • Coventry XI: Moore, Hyam, McFadzean (Tavares, 73), Panzo, Eccles (Dabo, 73), Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell, Allen (Palmer, 61), Godden (Walker, 73), Gyokeres
  • Subs: Wilson, Doyle, Rose, Dabo, Palmer, Tavares, Walker
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 16:08

Reaction from Alex Neil

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:56

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:52

Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Coventry 1

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:52

90+3’ O’Nien booked

O’Nien is booked for a late challenge on Gyokeres.

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:50

90+1’ Roberts cross goes out of play

A late piece of pressure from Sunderland but the ball goes out of play after an in-swinging cross from Roberts.

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:48

Four minutes added time

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:46

84’ Goal Coventry (Gyokeres)

It had been coming.

It was a great strike from Gyokeres who was allowed to cut in onto his right foot from the edge of the box and fire the ball into the far corner.

1-1

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:42

83’ Caught by Patterson

More good goalkeeping from Patterson as he claims Dabo’s cross from the right.

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:39

Today’s attendance: 40,851

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 13:38

79’ Roberts on for Sunderland

Roberts replaces Pritchard for the hosts.

