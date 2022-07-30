Alex Neil’s side took the lead in the 12th minute when Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke.
Coventry saw more of the ball and were able to draw level six minutes from time when striker Viktor Gyokeres fired the ball home from the edge of the box.
Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Bristol City.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 12) Coventry 1 (Gyokeres, 84)
Sunday, 31 July, 2022
- Sunderland XI to play Coventry: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton (O’Nien, 61), Pritchard (Roberts, 79), Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, Hume, O’Nien, Roberts, Simms
- Coventry XI: Moore, Hyam, McFadzean (Tavares, 73), Panzo, Eccles (Dabo, 73), Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell, Allen (Palmer, 61), Godden (Walker, 73), Gyokeres
- Subs: Wilson, Doyle, Rose, Dabo, Palmer, Tavares, Walker
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Coventry 1
90+3’ O’Nien booked
O’Nien is booked for a late challenge on Gyokeres.
90+1’ Roberts cross goes out of play
A late piece of pressure from Sunderland but the ball goes out of play after an in-swinging cross from Roberts.
Four minutes added time
84’ Goal Coventry (Gyokeres)
It had been coming.
It was a great strike from Gyokeres who was allowed to cut in onto his right foot from the edge of the box and fire the ball into the far corner.
1-1
83’ Caught by Patterson
More good goalkeeping from Patterson as he claims Dabo’s cross from the right.
Today’s attendance: 40,851
79’ Roberts on for Sunderland
Roberts replaces Pritchard for the hosts.