Stoke City boss delivered this verdict on Sunderland defeat and what went wrong for his side
Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill was left to rue a defensive lapse from his side as what had been a dominant first half turned into a crucial advantage for Sunderland.
Ross Stewart's strike gave the Black Cats a 1-0 lead on the brink of half time, and it was a lead they would not relinquish.
Stoke's first-half performance drew praise from Alex Neil, who saw his side improve significantly thereafter.
"We were clearly the dominant team in the game and should have been ahead before their goal, which is a poor one for us to lose," O'Neill said.
Most Popular
-
1
'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Ross Stewart winner in Stoke City win
-
2
Stoke City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Ross Stewart goal gives Cats win at the bet365 Stadium
-
3
The hugely encouraging transfer update Alex Neil had for Sunderland supporters this morning
-
4
The strong message Sunderland boss Alex Neil has for 'top player' Patrick Roberts
-
5
Alex Neil reveals his pre-match concern in very honest verdict on battling Sunderland victory
"We could have done more with the opportunities we had, and some opportunities that were brought to an end by good technical fouls, if you want to call it that.
"But ultimately to lose the goal and the timing of it, it changes the whole outlook of the game and the second half.
"We lose the ball in the left back area, Jack Clarke comes infield and we should be able to deal with that ball. The shot then should obviously not end up in the back of your net.
"That puts you in a difficult position and you could see the frustration in our play, it was stop-start with a lot of free kicks which always suits the team that is ahead.
"It allowed Sunderland to sit back which they did well, and they had that bit of threat with the front two who they knocked the ball long to.
"We had one or two opportunities in the second half, and it was just one of those days where we made things difficult for ourselves despite a really good first half.
"We've conceded too many goals as a team, and we have to look at that, particularly the time of it has hurt us.
"When you're chasing the game you then have to make yourself vulnerable, more so when you're the home team especially.
"We're five games into the season, there's a lot of football to be played, and we'll keep it in perspective."
Stoke City sit one place above the relegation zone after Saturday's result, though they have just four points fewer than Sunderland.