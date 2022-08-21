Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart's strike gave the Black Cats a 1-0 lead on the brink of half time, and it was a lead they would not relinquish.

Stoke's first-half performance drew praise from Alex Neil, who saw his side improve significantly thereafter.

"We were clearly the dominant team in the game and should have been ahead before their goal, which is a poor one for us to lose," O'Neill said.

Anthony Patterson makes a good save at Stoke's bet365 Stadium

"We could have done more with the opportunities we had, and some opportunities that were brought to an end by good technical fouls, if you want to call it that.

"But ultimately to lose the goal and the timing of it, it changes the whole outlook of the game and the second half.

"We lose the ball in the left back area, Jack Clarke comes infield and we should be able to deal with that ball. The shot then should obviously not end up in the back of your net.

"That puts you in a difficult position and you could see the frustration in our play, it was stop-start with a lot of free kicks which always suits the team that is ahead.

"It allowed Sunderland to sit back which they did well, and they had that bit of threat with the front two who they knocked the ball long to.

"We had one or two opportunities in the second half, and it was just one of those days where we made things difficult for ourselves despite a really good first half.

"We've conceded too many goals as a team, and we have to look at that, particularly the time of it has hurt us.

"When you're chasing the game you then have to make yourself vulnerable, more so when you're the home team especially.

"We're five games into the season, there's a lot of football to be played, and we'll keep it in perspective."