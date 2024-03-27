Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has suffered a fresh injury blow as he prepares to undergo surgery that will bring his campaign to a premature end.

Matete has struggled for regular game time since suffering an injury during the club's pre-season tour of the US last summer, and joined Oxford United on deadline day in a bid to build his match fitness. The 23-year-old made six appearances for the League One promotion hopefuls but has now returned to Wearside.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says it is the right move to help him find his best form and fitness in the long run, adding that he is hopeful that Matete will be able to play a part in pre-season as a result.

"Jay has had to navigate a really challenging season and after working hard to return to fitness in December, this news comes as a disappointing blow," Speakman said.

"After assessing his injury earlier this week, we had an honest conversation and agreed that immediate surgery provides the best long-term outlook for his progression. It is a testament to Jay’s character that he is already focused on returning ahead of pre-season and making an impact, and we look forward to supporting him fully in that process.”