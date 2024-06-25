Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Bishop has joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the 2024/25 season.

As reported by The Echo on Monday, Bishop has been in talks with the League One club as he looks to get regular senior football under his belt. The 24-year-old made just two competitive appearances across his first campaign on Wearside and all parties have decided that a short-term move is the best option for his development.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club were pleased with his contributions in his first season after making the switch from Manchester United but added that they now needed to see him tested on a regular basis.

“We’ve been really pleased with Nathan since his arrival last summer and feel this is a great opportunity for him,” Speakman said.

“His professional standards and work ethic are excellent and to maintain such high levels throughout the past season as a number two goalkeeper is a testament to his character. He’s highly regarded in the squad and after putting the team first last campaign, he now needs to be tested regularly so we can assess and he can continue his personal development.”

Bishop has two years left on his Sunderland deal and the loan will give all parties the best platform to then assess the best next steps next summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Nathan is someone that Lee Harrison (Head of Goalkeeping) and I have admired for a long time, and we are delighted to bring him here for the 2024/25 season. Lee worked with him at Southend and has kept in touch with him over the years, which played a big part in helping us bring Nathan to the club.

“He’s already got close to 100 senior appearances under his belt and will have developed his game greatly alongside some top keepers at Manchester United and Sunderland over the last couple of years. There’s a fantastic opportunity for him here to compete for first-team football and we’re excited to welcome him into the squad.”