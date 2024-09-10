Sunderland have been cited as a transfer influence by Portsmouth chief Richard Hughes.

Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes has suggested that he would like to replicate Sunderland’s recent transfer strategy at Fratton Park.

In recent seasons, much has been made of the Black Cats’ recruitment model, which focuses on buying young players with high ceilings of potential for low prices with view to developing them and possibly selling them on for large profits further down the line. Already, we have seen that plan in action with the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, and several other Sunderland stars have also been linked with money-spinning exits in recent times too.

For their part, Pompey brought in five new signings aged 21 or younger this summer, and now Hughes has admitted that he regards the business conducted on Wearside as a blueprint for his own dealings on the south coast.

Speaking to the Portsmouth News, he said: “There have been a lot of exciting transfers, a lot of upside and a lot of potential, but with that we also feel there are enough players who are going to affect the here and now and immediacy of it. It’s always a fine balance and, as a club, we have decided on a strategy we all firmly believe in. One of the biggest advantages we have - and probably every club will say this - is we have some top, top coaches behind the scenes which work with these players. They will get the support and time they need to be successful, which is what makes this model slightly more achievable.

“More and more clubs are doing this, Sunderland are the same. Kristjaan Speakman is someone I know well and they have recruited a lot of exciting talent. They are a little further ahead in their journey in terms of selling players. They bought Jack Clarke who was high potential and he’s recently had a very good move back to the Premier League with Ipswich.

“It takes a lot of time to get to that point. The next step for us is the next stage of the development. We have a lot of good young assets in the group now and it’s up to them to perform and flourish. We will see where their futures go and then we’ll keep moving forward with it - that’s a highly exciting thing for everyone to be involved in.”