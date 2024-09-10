Dan Ballard was left frustrated by Northern Ireland’s loss to Bulgaria in the Nations League

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was left frustrated by Northern Ireland's loss to Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland lost the Nations League clash away from home by a single goal which came as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell aimed a pass at Ballard which was intercepted and turned in by the home side.

When asked about the goal, Ballard said: “It was extremely frustrating. I can't remember exactly why it happened, I haven't seen it back. It was just a mistake and it was easily avoidable. It's frustrating to lose it that way.”

Ballard added on the atmosphere in Bulgaria: “I think we found the first half really tough, to be honest. The conditions had quite a big part to play, it was a tough pitch to play on, it was extremely hot and they were really on the front foot in front of their own fans.

“We struggled to get on the ball too much and they put a bit too much pressure on our goal, but saying that I think we looked pretty comfortable and it was a mistake that led to the goal.

“I think a draw would have been a fair result. I don't think we did enough to win the game but I don't think they troubled us too much.”

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and Ballard’s teammate Paddy McNair were highly critical of the playing surface in Bulgaria, an opinion Sunderland’s central defender echoed.

Ballard said: “It was a tough pitch to play on. I've never played on a pitch that bad before, but then again they were playing on the same pitch. It was tough but we were both doing it.”

Asked about the impact the pitch had, the former Arsenal centre-back declared: “It was really tough. I think that's why in the first half we struggled. We didn't have many touches of the ball when we regained it.

“We weren't as used to the pitch as they were. They had a little bit more control and it made it tough to sort of play through the lines and get the midfielders involved.”

Northern Ireland will face Bulgaria again in the Nations League next month alongside a clash against Belarus.

“We were probably caught on the back foot (in Bulgaria) for far too long,” added Ballard about the international break in general.

“We never really gained that control. I think we need to work on starting the game better, getting in their faces and making it that little bit more uncomfortable, like we did at Windsor (against Luxembourg), and carry that into the away games.

“It's tough to lose when we've been on a good run of form, it's disappointing, but I'm sure the lads will learn from it.”