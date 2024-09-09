Sunderland U21s get their Premier League International Cup campaign underway against Athletic Bilbao in midweek

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland U21s will host Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light as part of the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening. As one of the top 16 finishers in last season’s Premier League 2, the Black Cats will now test their mettle against a host of continental opponents as part of this year’s developmental competition.

Alongside Bilbao, Graeme Murty’s side will also face German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, French side Lyon, and Portuguese giants Benfica, and are in a group alongside English rivals Middlesbrough, West Ham, and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s clash, U21s assistant coach John Hewitson said: “I think just being at the stadium is a massive plus for the lads. We love playing at the Stadium of Light. The opposition are obviously top-drawer European and we had an experience in the summer when we went to Italy and played against a first-team Italian side, so it'll be nice to play against a European side of the same age at the Stadium of Light. It's something that the boys will be very much looking forward to, and as a staff and an academy, we can't wait for it to happen.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s fixture...

When is Sunderland U21s vs Athletic Bilbao?

Sunderland U21s will host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, September 11th at the Stadium of Light. Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm BST.

Ticket information for Sunderland U21s vs Athletic Bilbao

There are still tickets available for Wednesday’s match at the Stadium of Light, with adult tickets priced at £3 and U14 tickets priced at £1. Supporters can purchase tickets through SAFC.com here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How to follow Sunderland U21s vs Athletic Bilbao

Those supporters unable to attend the match can follow all of the action from the Stadium of Light online. Sunderland Echo writers Phil Smith and James Copley will be in attendance on Wednesday, providing live updates via X, as well as extensive post-match coverage, including reaction and full player ratings.

What is the Premier League International Cup?

The Premier League International Cup is a competition involving the top 16 finishers in the Premier League 2 and 16 invited international clubs. It is a season-long tournament that runs alongside league and domestic commitments.

Clubs are split into four groups of eight clubs, with four PL2 and four invited international clubs in each group. Each club play four group stage games, with all fixtures contested between PL2 and their international counterparts. The top two clubs from each group will advance to the knockout stages. From the quarter-finals onwards, matches are one-off ties, with extra-time and penalties required if the match is level after 90 minutes. Last season, the competition was won by Crystal Palace.