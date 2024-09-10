The former Sunderland goalkeeper has joined MLS club Inter Miami...

Former Sunderland, Boca Juniors and Getafe goalkeeper Oscar Ustari’s move to Major League Soccer has now been confirmed.

Inter Miami have signed the 38-year-old Argentinian goalkeeper as a free agent. Ustari last featured for Chilean first-division side Audax Italiano before being released. Now, he arrives in MLS as a substitute for Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper Drake Callender.

11 years ago, Sunderland signed Ustari as a 27-year-old while the club were still in the Premier League. He became Sunderland's third 2014 January signing after the acquisitions of Marcos Alonso and Santiago Vergini.

Inter Miami boasts a playing staff of former Barcelona Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“We’re pleased to incorporate an experienced player like Óscar to add depth to our goalkeeping group for the remainder of the season. His addition will be key during this final stretch of the campaign as CJ dos Santos is currently recovering from an injury and Cole Jensen continues to develop, gaining professional experience with Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

“I’m excited to join a club like Inter Miami and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great institution that aspires to achieve big things. I’m also very happy to reunite with Leo [Messi] in the locker room and on the field after such a long time. I’m ready to help and contribute my experience to the team at all times, wherever I’m needed, to achieve both collective and personal goals,” said Ustari.