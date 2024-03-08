Southampton release statement ahead of Sunderland game after nearby fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton have released a statement ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland.

The Black Cats will travel to St Mary’s for the reverse fixture on Saturday, while Southampton have confirmed the game will go ahead after a major fire in the nearby industrial units caused Wednesday's fixture against Preston to be postponed. Martin’s side remain fourth in the Championship table, following a 4-3 win over Birmingham last weekend, while Sunderland will be hoping to end a five-match losing run.

The Southampton statement read: "We’re really looking forward to welcoming you back to St Mary’s on Saturday for our game against Sunderland. We’ve been working really hard with the local authorities and emergency services to make sure the game can go ahead, however, you will notice some small changes around the stadium as a result of the fire in the nearby industrial units.

"Due to its close proximity to the site of the fire, the Family Zone outside the stadium will be closed, but you’re welcome to join in the fun of the activations in the Kingsland area.

"Whilst the Stadium Store remains open, offering a huge 50% sale on this season’s kit and training wear, there will be some areas in the South Car Park that will be closed, so please refer to signage in that area to keep you safe and away from any impacted areas.