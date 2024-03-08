Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has discussed the contract situation surrounding 16-year-old Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg amid keen transfer interest from top European clubs.

As revealed by The Echo, Rigg and Sunderland have an agreement in principle for the Hebburn-born player to sign professional terms when he turns 17 on June 18 - but until the deal is signed, the midfielder could be poached by clubs higher up the food chain.

"That's out of my remit if that's the right phrase to use," Dodds responded when asked about Rigg's contract situation at Sunderland. "One thing I'll say is I've got a good relationship with Riggy. He knows that I've worked with a lot of good young players previously.

"We have a relationship where we can be honest with each other and he deserves his opportunity the other night. He trains really, really well. I thought regardless of his age, forget his age, just his general performance was of a really high standard.

"As I said previously, I think Sunderland fans should be really excited about him but I feel there has to be a level of respect or understanding that he's still a baby. We've got to manage him properly. If we do that and he does his bits in terms of keeping his feet on the ground and realising that he's got a huge amount to work on, we've got potentially a very good footballer."

There has been interest in Rigg's services from top European teams including Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent months. However, the player decided to remain at Sunderland to gain first-team experience.

Rigg's camp has taken the view that it is better to play first-team football rather than moving from the North East only to play under-21s football and potentially stagnate. Rigg was handed his first senior start for the club against Leicester City in the Championship on Tuesday evening at the Stadium of Light.

"I don't know who is interested and who isn't interested when it comes to the whole transfer thing," Dodd said when asked about other clubs showing a willingness to sign the 16-year-old and whether Sunderland need to play Rigg to retain his services in the long-term.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't really know the whole piece around that but when you have got good players, there's always going to be interest regardless of whether it is Chris Rigg or whoever else. There's always interest but I won't pick a team based on having to play so and so because if we don't then he is leaving and going to wherever.

"If you're a young footballer, Sunderland is probably one of the most attractive clubs in the country because what they have shown is bravery and a willingness to play young players. So if you're Chris Rigg you are in the right place at the right time and what will be will be. If he leaves the club that will be his decision and if he stays at the football club the great.

