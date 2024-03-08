Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sunderland's Championship rivals could face a points deduction due to alleged financial rule breaches, but the punishment will not come this season. Financial Fair Play, or profit and sustainability rules, have become the talk of football over the last 12 months or so, in particular.

Governing bodies have begun to come down hard on those who overspend, forcing clubs to me more cautious during transfer windows, not wanting to breach rules. The Premier League, in particular, have been firm on the issue, deducting 10 points from Everton, although four of those points were given back.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees face further charges, though, and they could be joined by Nottingham Forest and a club that currently plays in the Championship. That club is Leicester City, and Sky Sports report that the Foxes' accounts, which will be released later this month, will show losses over the permitted loss limit of £105million over the last three seasons. The £105million limit is a hard limit that clubs must stay within on a rolling three-season basis.

If Leicester have lost more than that amount, they will face charges from the Premier League, who could then dish out a points deduction depending on what their financial investigations find. Though, unlike Everton, it looks as though the Foxes' points deduction will come at a later, date, meaning their Championship promotion bid will remain on track. The Foxes are currently top of the Championship, three points clear of Ipswich Town and five ahead of Leeds United.

Premier League clubs recently voted to allow the Premier League to fast-rack punishments, meaning clubs can face points deductions in the same season. That was passed to avoid situations where clubs go on to achieve success before serving a points deduction later on, almost making it worth the risk to break financial rules.