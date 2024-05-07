Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton manager Russell Martin believes former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has a chance to ‘impact’ his side’s hopes of returning to the Premier League.

The Saints are currently finalising their preparations for the first leg of their play-off semi-final tie against West Bromwich Albion this weekend after finishing the season in fourth place in the Championship. An Achilles tendon injury had limited Stewart’s involvement to just two second tier fixtures after he joined Southampton in a reported £8m deal last September - but he ended his long wait for a third appearance as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leeds United.

After making a return to training in recent weeks, Saints boss Martin has confirmed Stewart will be available for his side’s play-off push - and insisted the Scotland international will be ‘a really important player’ throughout the final stages of their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

He told The Daily Echo: "He's really good and he's really open to everything. He's just desperate to be on the pitch and now it's about keeping him ready and upping it again this week. But we need to do that to the point where we know he is as controlled as he can be and stays fit. The lads applauded him in the dressing room after the game at Leeds.

“He could be a really important player for us in the next three games. He can have a big impact and he's just desperate to be on the pitch. He's had such a tough time. I feel so sorry for him because he's such a good guy and such a good pro. But now he has a chance to really impact our season at the most important time and I think he will.”

Pilgrims star expected to attract interest

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip is expecting interest in star man Morgan Whittaker once again this summer.

The former Swansea City forward was reportedly the subject of an £8.5m bid from Serie A club Lazio in January - but remained with the Pilgrims as they fought a successful battle against relegation into League One this season. Whittaker’s form has been a major part of his side’s season after he scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 50 appearances in all competitions - and that is likely to see further interest in the 23-year-old this summer.

Most valuable player: Morgan Whittaker - £2.6m

Dewsnip told Plymouth Live: "I think the first half of the season he was absolutely outstanding. He has contributed brilliantly in the second half but he probably hasn't been quite as potent - not as many goals, not as many chances. People would talk about Finn Azaz and the role he played in that. I'm sure that's relevant. So he has done incredibly well. He finished on 20 goals, that's some contribution for any club in the Championship.