The volunteer group have reached out to their fellow Sunderland supporters

Sunderland fan group This Is Wearside have put out an appeal for donations as they look to put together more displays at the Stadium of Light this season.

The volunteer-ran organisation have produced some iconic tifos in recent times, including the roaring Black Cat that was unfurled before May’s play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City, and the Lambton Worm which was hung before the Roker End in the build-up to last month’s Premier League curtain-raiser against West Ham United.

But in a pair of fresh posts to social media, This Is Wearside have hinted towards more displays for later in the campaign, and have asked their fellow supporters to contribute to their cause if possible.

What have Sunderland fan group This Is Wearside said about their displays at the Stadium of Light?

Writing on Instagram earlier in the week, the group said: “We’ve launched our new fundraiser. We’ve got HUGE plans for the end of this year, and more lined up for 2026. Every display we put out is built by volunteers and only happens because of your support. Every penny raised goes straight back into displays – nothing else. If you’ve got a bit spare, we’d be hugely grateful. The more we raise, the bigger and better we can be. If you want to see us go bigger, better and bolder, get behind us using the link in our bio.”

In a subsequent post on Wednesday, they added: “We’re honestly blown away by the support so far! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who’s donated, shared and backed us already. But this is just the start. To deliver the displays that we’re planning, we need to keep the momentum going! Every donation, every share, every conversation helps us get closer. Please keep donating, spreading the word and speaking about it. The more people who know, the bigger and bolder we can go. You know we’ll put on a show.”

This Is Wearside have set up a Crowdfunder that expressly references December’s upcoming Wear-Tyne Derby clash against Newcastle United, with a further explanation that reads: “The Tyne–Wear derby is one of the biggest games in our history, and we want to mark it with the most ambitious display yet. We’ve had an incredible start to the season with the opening day display and 3–0 win, and now we need your help to go even bigger for the derby.

“Every penny raised goes straight back into displays – nothing else. Your donations don’t just make this derby display possible, they also help us build for the future: keeping displays sustainable, covering maintenance, and making sure we can go again for the big occasions still to come.”

Those supporters wishing to donate to the cause can do see via the link here.