Sunderland are currently top of the Championship after four matches.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has hailed Sunderland for their impressive start to the new Championship season, but believes that there is a “big question” over whether they can sustain their remarkable form over the remainder of the campaign.

The Black Cats are currently top of the second tier having won four out of four matches under Regis Le Bris, and are the only team in the EFL still to boast a 100% record as we come to the end of the first international break of the season. Their next outing is an away trip to winless Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

And when asked whether he had been surprised by Sunderland’s commanding start to the new term during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Championship Catch-Up podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “In one aspect, yes, because it's such a young team.

"But in another, if you look at the job Regis Le Bris did at Lorient, he was there for a decade with the young players, took over the first team and had a lot of young players in that first team and did well, even though it didn't work out eventually, so maybe I'm not that surprised. That's why he was brought to Sunderland, we know how they operate there. They brought him into work with the young players, that's what they're going to do there, play the young players, develop them and possibly sell them on to run the club sustainably as well.

"Yes, they've scored a lot of goals, and that's the main story with them, but it's their balance in terms of their performances. You looked at their expected goals against, there's only Leeds United that are better so far in the Championship, so they've got that balance of being hard to break down - they press really well, they're well organised, and they're scoring goals.

"What I really like about them is that it's not all about ball retention for Le Bris either, it's not about dominating possession, it's about being effective. They play with a lot of width as well with Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle, and Eliezer Mayenda's getting games - he's another young player who's going to benefit from playing minutes in the Championship, we've seen him score goals now. I just like everything about Sunderland at the start of the season, but the big question is, Jack Clarke has gone, can they sustain it?”