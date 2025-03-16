Sunderland defender Trai Hume has caught the eye this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has claimed that “other clubs may come knocking” to sign Sunderland defender Trai Hume this summer.

The Northern Ireland international has established himself as a key presence on Wearside since signing for the Black Cats from Linfield in 2022, and so far this season, has missed just one Championship fixture due to suspension. Hume has been the subject of transfer speculation before, with reports back in January suggesting that Fulham were weighing up the prospect of a swoop for the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while several of Hume’s teammates, including the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, have frequently found themselves at the centre of exit talk in recent weeks, Hendrie is of the opinion that the full-back is just as likely to depart the Stadium of Light over the coming months - especially if Sunderland fail to win promotion to the Premier League this term.

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "Trai Hume at Sunderland has been excellent, you know. I think he has been a really consistent player for them. Again, it is such a young squad and a young team that I think it has brought out the best in some of those players that they have at Sunderland.

"Players like that are being consistent and they are showing it week in, week out on a big stage in front of a good following. That is always going to raise eyebrows, and clubs are always going to start sniffing around to see if they can take them away from the football club.

"I mean, what a steal it was. What a bargain, £150k. You think he could move on because defensively he is very good, and he does venture forward and be a big threat further forward as well, so yeah, he was an unbelievable signing for Sunderland. You do feel that, if they do not get promoted, other clubs may come knocking and take him away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

For his part, despite his relative omnipresence in Sunderland’s starting XI this season, Hume has suggested that he does not feel as if he is in need of a break from his duties any time soon.

Speaking after Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End, he said: “I'm happy enough to keep playing. Obviously, the rest isn't on me. That's not my choice. It'll be, obviously, the gaffer's responsibility to do that.”

He continued: “But, I'm fine enough. I played every game last season. I've played a lot of games this season before. I think I've played every game this season, but I want to suspend it. I've played every game for my national team. So, I think I'm just happy enough to crack on and just keep going.”