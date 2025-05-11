The 19-year-old star continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland this summer

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has heaped praise on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, suggesting it is only a matter of time before the 19-year-old makes the step up to a higher level, especially if the Black Cats fail to achieve promotion.

Bellingham, who has been a regular fixture in Sunderland's starting XI throughout the 2024–25 campaign, has continued to catch the eye with his maturity, versatility, and technical quality. The youngster’s form has reportedly drawn interest from several top clubs, with Borussia Dortmund — where his brother Jude made his name — among those linked.

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman admitted he wouldn’t be shocked to see Bellingham targeted by major sides. “I’m not surprised when Jobe Bellingham is linked with any big club, really,” the former striker said. “I know for Sunderland, as a group, the season has just petered out a little bit, and it’s been a disappointing end. But there’s still an awful lot to play for. That early-season form through to March was sensational.”

Bellingham has emerged as one of Sunderland’s standout players under head coach Régis Le Bris, operating primarily as an attacking midfielder but also featuring deeper in midfield roles at times. He’s been praised not only for his quality in possession but also for his physicality and decision-making well beyond his years.

Goodman believes that regardless of Sunderland’s fortunes in the Championship, Bellingham’s long-term future lies in top-flight football. “He’s had a brilliant season, he’s a talented player,” Goodman continued. “And if Sunderland don’t make it to the Premier League this season or anytime soon, then I would have no doubts that he would be operating at a higher level.”

The 58-year-old also addressed speculation about a potential switch to Borussia Dortmund, where Jude Bellingham became one of Europe’s top young stars before his move to Real Madrid. “The link is clear between Borussia Dortmund and the Bellingham family,” Goodman said. “Obviously, it’s a link that you can see happening.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham to Dortmund?

According to talkSPORT, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. The Bundesliga club's interest has reportedly been driven by a recommendation from their UK-based scout Daniel Dodds, who is the brother of Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds.

Mike Dodds previously worked with Jobe Bellingham during his time at both Birmingham City and Sunderland, and is understood to have a strong relationship with the Bellingham family. That connection has fuelled speculation that Jobe could follow the same path as his older brother Jude, who enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund before making a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2023. Manchester United are also believed to have kept tabs on the Sunderland youngster’s progress.