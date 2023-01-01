Sky pundit 'can't believe' Everton's decision to recall Ellis Simms from Sunderland

Everton confirmed on New Year’s Eve that they have activated the recall clause in Ellis Simms’ loan, a move which handed a significant blow to Sunderland before of the January transfer window.

Simms has made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions. Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard now turning to Simms to boost the Toffees’ firepower.

Ellis Simms against Cardiff City.

“That’s the big call: Championship to the Prem,” Morrison said on Sky Sports News. “Let me tell you something, you see League One to the Championship, it’s not a big gap. [The] Championship to the Premier League is a big gap, especially for centre-forwards.

“I think Simms has been outstanding. When I saw that news, I just went ‘I can’t believe it’ because he was flying for Sunderland. I thought Sunderland would maybe have an opportunity to finish in the top six [of the Championship] with him and Ross Stewart.