As 2022 was edging towards a close, all seemed well in the world of Wearside. Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic had been dispatched and Tony Mowbray was enjoying the benefits of having two fit and firing strikers.

Things are rarely simple when it comes to Sunderland, though. Late on Friday night, Everton manager Frank Lampard hinted that loanee Ellis Simms could be recalled. The news was then confirmed by Sunderland on Saturday morning.

Sunderland, of course, knew this could happen. When sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey pulled the trigger on the Simms deal in the summer a recall clause was agreed upon by all parties. These are commonplace in loan agreements. The same type of clause allowed Sunderland to recall Anthony Patterson to great success last season.

Ellis Simms

The move is a blow, though, there is no doubting that. It leaves Sunderland with Ross Stewart as the club’s only out-and-out striker. Moreover, Simms had netted seven times in the Championship this season, contributing 18.92% of the team’s goals in the league. He had also notched two assists in his 17 appearances. Simms will need replacing as a matter of urgency, especially when considering the interest surrounding Stewart.

Is Simms’ return to Everton really in the player’s best interests, though? It seems to make little sense for a number of reasons. The striker was developing well at Sunderland. He was learning his craft and improving. At just 21 years old, Simms is by no means a complete player, with many fans noting aspects of his game which can be improved upon.

Another six months playing in the Championship would have provided Simms with a superb platform to potentially make waves in the top-flight next season with a full campaign playing and scoring regularly under his belt. The recall does seem a desperate move on Everton and Lampard’s part, with the Toffees having lost six of their last eight Premier League matches.

Will Simms get a run of games in the team to prove himself ahead of the club’s established regulars and internationals with the Everton hovering above the relegation zone other than a few minutes off the bench here and there? I have my doubts. Lampard even noted when talking about Simms that scoring goals regularly in the Premier League is very different from netting consistently in the Championship.

I hope Simms goes to Everton and makes an immediate impact and scores the goals to lift the club out of the mire as I have enjoyed his progress at Sunderland immensely. However, it is difficult to escape the feeling that his development would have been best served on Wearside, not Merseyside but only time will tell.

