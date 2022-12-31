Ross Stewart is now the club’s only natural striker for clash with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Simms has made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions. Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season and manager Frank Lampard yesterday signalled his intention to brings Simms back in a press conference.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the decision was a ‘real disappointment’ but added that it was the ‘nature of loans’.

“Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the Club have made this season,” Speakman said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

"We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a Football Club.”

Everton hope that Simms will be eligible to be selected when they face Brighton on January 3rd.

