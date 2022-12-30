The Athletic have subsequently reported that the decision has now been made and that Simms will not feature for the Black Cats on New Year’s Day.

Lampard is light on attacking options at Goodison Park following the departure of Salomon Rondon. Talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the brink of returning to action but has endured an injury-hit season so far, and the Blues sit just one point clear of safety ahead of their games against Manchester City.

Simms has had a successful loan on Wearside so far, scoring 7 goals across his seventeen appearances so far. Lampard said today he had to consider 'everything in our hands' to ensure he has the squad he needs to climb away from trouble.

“We have the ability to recall him and we are considering that. It will be my decision first and foremost," Lampard said in his pre-match press conference.

"[It would be] to give us possibly other options in an attacking sense. I think Ellis has done well there, he has scored goals. It was a loan to help his development to go to the Championship and he has done pretty well.

"That is helpful to us that he has games in his locker this year, we will look at that strongly… There is a balance of what is best for Ellis and clearly what is best for us and to get him in a position to be ready to come in and score goals.

"It is one question to be scoring in the Championship, another to be scoring goals in the Premier League as well.

Ellis Simms scores his seventh goal of the season on Thursday night

“When we look at where we are at, and I am talking about options off the bench for us and options to start if someone shows himself. "We have to look at everything in our hands and Ellis is our player.”

The news will come as a blow to Sunderland, as Ross Stewart is currently the only other recognised striker at the club.

Head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he was hopeful that Everton would be satisfied with Simms' progress and content to leave him at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the season.

“I think Everton are just happy Ellis is playing football," Mowbray said.

"It’s like Amad and Man United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

“If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving.”