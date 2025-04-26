Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news surrounding Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham ahead of the summer window

RB Leipzig remain keen on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to reports from Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze.

Despite recently strengthening their midfield options with the signing of Ezechiel Banzuzi, Leipzig are still looking to add further quality in the centre of the pitch. Bellingham is firmly on their radar, with the Bundesliga side impressed by his combination of physical presence and attacking drive.

The 19-year-old, who has attracted attention from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, is also admired by Borussia Dortmund — the former club of his older brother Jude. Operating primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, Bellingham has showcased his ability to push the play forward while maintaining defensive discipline. While he remains a developing talent, Leipzig are reportedly prepared to back his potential.

According to the report, Sunderland are thought to be seeking a fee in the region of £21million to £25million should they agree to part ways with the youngster. Bellingham has made a significant impact this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 38 Championship appearances as the Black Cats push for Premier League promotion through the play-offs.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham recently?

Ally McCoist has suggested that he does “see” Jobe leaving Sunderland this summer, but is of the opinion that the teenager could follow in the footsteps of his elder brother Jobe by moving abroad.

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet, the popular pundit said: “I do see him [Bellingham] moving. But to be honest, I think there's a bigger chance he goes abroad, maybe following Jude’s path. That worked out brilliantly for his brother. If he stays in England, I could see him at a club like Crystal Palace. They've done well with signings like Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma. Jobe would fit right in. But again, a move to Europe wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

What has McCoist previously said about Bellingham’s future?

Quizzed back in February on whether Bellingham is destined to leave Sunderland if the club misses out on promotion this season, McCoist told GOAL, via talkSPORT Bet: “Sadly for my fellow Mackems, I think so. He’s been great. I watch their games every week and he’s been great. They have been fabulous. I’m not ruling out automatic promotion, I’m really not.

“The league is one of my favourites in world football because it’s relentless. A lot of respect for the players and teams in that league. I think Sunderland have still got a chance of automatic promotion. I think such is the form of Jobe, it will be very difficult to knock back any concrete and acceptable offers that come in.”

At the time, McCoist also voiced his belief that Dortmund could prove to be an ideal destination for Bellingham, with Jude having previously featured for the German giants before sealing a switch to Real Madrid. The Scot added: “You look at that club and it ticks so many boxes in so many ways.

“Regardless of the fact his brother was there, and we know how successful he was, put that to one side and it’s still potentially a brilliant move. They are a great club, amazing fan base, great pedigree of being successful, as good a pedigree as anyone at bringing young players through. It would make sense.”

