Six Premier League sides want Sunderland's rival star, Leeds United's clear stance on exit-linked pair
A roundup of the latest transfer links for Sunderland's Championship rivals.
Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to keep their comfortable leads at the top of the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League. The battle for a place in the play-offs at the end of the season remains wide open, though.
Sunderland are currently 11th in the table on 26 points, just four off the play-off bracket. Plenty of twists and turns can be expected between now and the end of the season, meaning all clubs with something to fight for must look at how they can strengthen their ranks in the new year.
We've rounded up the latest transfer rumours swirling around the Black Cats' rivals.
Spurs 'closely' watching Blackburn star
90min has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have been 'closely and intently watching' Adam Wharton of Blackburn Rovers recently as the rising young midfielder continues to attract interest. Despite being just 19 years of age, the England youth international is quickly establishing himself as a key part of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.
However, Spurs aren't the only Premier League side interested in Wharton's services. Brighton, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all said to be 'long-term admirers' of the midfielder. Recent reports have suggested Blackburn would be looking for 'at least £20 million' if they were to cash in on Wharton, whose current contract isn't due to expire until 2027.
Leeds United's stance on exit-linked duo
Leeds United are another club desperate to get back up to the Premier League next season. Their relegation saw a pretty hefty summer exodus and with promotion not guaranteed, even more Elland Road exit links are emerging.
The Whites have two key players in particular linked to a January departure — Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville. The latter has been crucial for Leeds this season, with seven goals and six assists in 15 appearances so far.
A new report from Football Insider has claimed that Leeds 'do not want to lose' the pair in January, despite the temptation of the cash injection they could be presented with through sales.