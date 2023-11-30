Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has made just two appearances off the bench since his move to Southampton.

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has suffered another injury setback and missed Southampton’s 1-0 over Bristol City on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints from Sunderland in the summer but was still recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained playing for the Black Cats in January.

Stewart has made two appearances off the bench for Southampton against West Brom and Huddersfield this month, but picked up another issue in the game against the Terriers at the weekend.

“With Ross, he’s had a bit of a setback from the game on Saturday,” said Southampton boss Russell Martin, speaking after the Bristol City match. “We are assessing that currently, and by the time I speak to you guys on Friday, we will have a better understanding of the situation.

“It doesn’t look overly positive at this minute in time, it’s nowhere near to the extent of the injury he’s had but he’s picked up something else, which sometimes is part and parcel of the recovery from a long injury and the process of that, and he’s looked in such good shape.

“Hopefully by Friday I’ll be able to give a bit more information, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to be in the squad tonight, and I don’t envisage him being in the squad on Saturday either.”

