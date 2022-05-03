Loading...

Sheffield Wednesday reveal away allocation for play-off first-leg clash against Sunderland at Stadium of Light

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed how many away fans will travel to watch their side at the Stadium of Light this Friday.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 8:22 am

The Black Cats will host the Owls in the first leg at home, before the return leg at Hillsborough three days later.

Sunderland beat Wednesday 5-0 when the teams last met on Wearside in December – although the Owls were recovering from a Covid-19 outbreak – while Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture.

Tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

And tickets for the first leg on Wearside are said to be approaching the 40,000 mark.

Sheffield Wednesday, however, have revealed their allocation of away fans ahead of their trip to Wearside.

Darren Moore’s side have an allocation of 2,000 for the all-ticket fixture.

Adults are priced at £20 with 65 and over tickets priced at £10 and under 16s available for £10.

