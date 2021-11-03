Sheffield Wednesday boss delivers verdict on Sunderland win and the key changes that inspired it

Encouraged by Corbeanu's impact off the bench against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, Moore put his faith in the 19-year-old and saw it rewarded in style.

Corbeanu benefited from facing a Black Cats side who again struggled to cope with a wing-back sysem, and opened the scoring with an excellent finish from the edge of the area.

"When Theo arrived after international duty, I'm not sure a lot of people know but he went down sick and was ill. It physically took a lot out of him," Moore said.

Florian Kamberi puts Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 up against Sunderland

"We have been working with him since he came back. Credit to Theo, we’ve done some incredible work with him in training. Tonight was the night for him.

"That performance from him wouldn’t have been anywhere near that a month or two months ago.

"Credit to Theo for the work he has been doing. Credit to him for being patient. We have been waiting for the right time to get him in. I thought the way he finished the game on Saturday that it was right to start him at home.

"He gave us a tremendous out with his ability and flair so I am pleased for him. We will assess him in the next couple of days and see how he does."

Moore also brought former Sunderland target Florian Kamberi into the side, replicating Rotherham United's successful use of two impsoing centre forwards on Saturday.

Both Kamberi and strike partner Lee Gregory were on the scoresheet in the win.

"I thought he led the line well," Moore said.

"He worked in behind them well and he caused them problems.

"He broke their lines with his runs. His link up play was good and he was a constant threat.

"I am really pleased with his performance and energy coming into the team and I am pleased he got his goal."

Moore said his side's work off-the-ball was the key to the win.

"I am pleased with the boys," he said.

"We felt we would get chances to score. The most pleasing for me was the work off the ball. I thought everyone to a man was excellent between the units and it needed to be that performance against the opposition that were up against.

"I really feel when I look at the performance we've been determined, we've been dogged, we've been building resilience," he added.

"We spoke at the start of the season about building a platform of being hard to beat and I felt we have been that over the weeks but when we have got our noses in front we've been punished for lapses in concentration.

"But I've been delighted with the overall performances.

"What we got today was a more complete performance in terms of getting the right touch in the opposition box and defensively block tackles, doing the ugly side of the same.

"I'm pleased it's come in front of the home support and I thank them all for coming out on a Tuesday night and getting right behind the team."

