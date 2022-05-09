Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore makes this strong appeal to fans after interesting Sunderland admission

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And fresh from the Stadium of Light clash on Friday, tonight’s game will again be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Ahead of the game Owls boss Darren Moore has a message for the Sheffield fanbase – be louder than the Sunderland crowd.

Sunderland were backed by a 44,000+ crowd on Friday night, a record for an EFL play-off game.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid.

Moore, speaking after Friday’s game, told The Star: “Sunderland’s fans were loud tonight, really loud.

"So what do I want from our fans on Monday?

"To be louder. Simple as that. I could hear them tonight high up in the stands and that was against 40-odd thousand Sunderland fans, so what could it be like at Hillsborough?

“They have to be our 12th man, get right behind the boys and sing your hearts out because the players appreciate it and thrive on it.”

Sunderland will be backed by 2,000 fans at Sheff Wed tonight.

Ahead of the game, Sunderland head coach Alex Neil said: "We know it's going to be a very different game to Friday.

"We spoke about the atmosphere at home and I think sometimes a bit of experience throughout your team helps deal with that.

"It's probably doubly as important for this game.

"The majority of the stadium is going to be against us but I think, strangely as a player you look forward to that.