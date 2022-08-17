Sheffield United vs Sunderland: Is the game on Sky and NOWTV? Can I watch on SAFSEE?
Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United next up in the Championship.
A brilliant win away at Bristol City was followed by a disappointing showing in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough in midweek, and then a 2-2 draw at home against QPR on Saturday.
Alex Neil’s side returns to the road on Wednesday and are looking to build on their impressive start to life back in the Championship.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Sheffield United:
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
-
3
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland striker eyed by Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace in £12m deal
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
-
5
Pride and passion! Can you spot yourself in the 37,884 Stadium of Light Sunderland v QPR crowd
When is Sheffield United vs Sunderland?
The Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United takes place on Wednesday, August 17. Kick-off at Bramall lane is at 7:45pm and will be officiated by James Linington.
Is Sheffield United vs Sunderland on TV?
The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United will be broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.
Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 7:45pm.
Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.
If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription but wish to watch the game there is the option of a one-off payment to NOW TV of £11.99 for a sports day pass by clicking here.
How else can I follow the game?
BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at Bramall Lane
Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.
Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.
What’s the latest team news?
Sunderland suffered a major injury blow after defender Daniel Ballard was forced off against QPR with the defender now rumoured to be out for eight weeks.
Head coach Alex Neil has described it as a ‘massive blow’ and there are fears he could be facing a couple of months out.
On the Sheffield United side of things, striker Billy Sharp was forced off at half-time against Middlesbrough with an ankle problem and is a doubt for the game. The ex-Leeds United man has netted 264 times so far during a stellar career.
After the game, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "Bill’s done his ankle. He was limping and we tried to strap it, but we can’t get a break with that (injuries).
"Ozzy (Ben Osborn) did his ankle the other day when we’re trying to manage him and we’re getting niggles we don’t need. Fingers crossed, Bill’s not too bad but we won’t know until he settles down."
What are the latest betting odds?
All odds courtesy of SkyBet:
Sunderland win: 4/1
Draw: 13/5
Sheffield United win: 8/11
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.