Sunderland AFC news: Defender blow could force Cats into market amid fears over Dan Ballard's injury

Less than nine minutes had been played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon when Ballard went down after a collision. After receiving treatment, the defender then left the pitch and was struggling to put weight on his right foot.

Ballard signed for Sunderland from Arsenal in the summer and started the Black Cats' first two Championship matches against Coventry and Bristol City, he is set to be a key player under Neil this season for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are next in action against Sheffield United on Wednesday at Bramall Lane but the extent of Ballard’s injury is yet to be confirmed by the club.

Dan Ballard against QPR

Head coach Alex Neil has described it as a ‘massive blow’ and there are fears he could be facing a couple of months out.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently spoke with a fan group in North America via Zoom.

After the meeting, the North America Supporters Association tweeted a claim based on their conversation with Speakman.

They said: “Ballard out for 8 weeks... no names mentioned on transfers - suggesting a CB/RB is on the shopping list, as well as an attacking option.”

Speaking after the QPR game, head coach Alex Neil confirmed that Ballard has gone to hospital for further checks.

"It's a massive blow," he said.

"Dan is a key player, we've spent money on him to improve the squad. We've lost him, and it just shows where we are. We're light.

"We've lost a signing we've brought in, if you look at the squad today we've only had two starters from who we signed in the summer, and now we've lost one of them.

"It doesn't look good for Dan.

"He's gone away to hospital and we'll see how he is from there."

Neil introduced Luke O'Nien on the right of his back three, and the versatile 27-year-old impressed throughout.

When Sunderland reverted to a back four and brought on Bailey Wright in the latter stages O'Nien pushed up into midfield, and Neil added that doesn't see Wright as a viable option on the right of a back three.

That raises the possibility of Sunderland looking to the transfer market should Ballard be ruled out for a significant period.

"It's really, really straightforward," Neil said.

"We played a back three and they played a very, very narrow front three. That means it is man for man. The simple fact is Bailey's strengths and Danny's strengths are being in the centre of that, organising and allowing the lads either side who are really mobile to get out and defend 1-v-1.

"So Aji is left-footed, he comes on if it Dennis who is injured. On the right side my only option is Luke, in terms of being comfortable in terms of defending out in those areas.