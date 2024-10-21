Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland sit top of the Championship table after 10 games following a 1-0 win at Hull City on Sunday

Ahead of the midweek games, Sunderland are top on 22 points with the Clarets one point behind in second. Leeds and Sheffield United both have 19 points while West Brom and Blackburn Rovers have 18 points apiece. Despite the Black Cats enjoying the strongest start, Wilder predicted Leeds to be top of the pile come the end of the season.

He said after the Blades’ 2-0 defeat: “There’s going to be teams that have their moments and have their good times and their not so good times, but I think anybody who finishes above Leeds… and I’m not sure anybody will do. I’ve got no complaints in terms of the result. They’ve got outstanding players, the squad’s laden with top players and we have to brush ourselves down and go again. It’s been a good start, but we haven’t played anybody of this calibre.”

Regis Le Bris delighted with Sunderland spirit

Sunderland could have ended the weekend outside the automatic promotion places but Le Bris was delighted with the manner in which his side dealt with a tough away trip to Hull. He reflected: “We are happy to win away because it is not easy. I am happy for our fans and the players because they worked hard to obtain that result. It wasn’t easy because we had two different scenarios to deal with. The first one was a lot of possession and massive control of the ball. We were in their final third a lot but it was difficult to create chances and we had to face their counter attacks in the first half.

“We didn’t really solve it but the second half was totally different. They had one chance to score but didn’t take it and after that we felt we had the possibility to counter attack because that is a real strength of ours. We managed the game very well. They pressed high but we kept to our ideas. It wasn’t easy to face with that pressure but we felt, maybe for the first time this season, that we managed the game to win. It wasn’t easy but we managed it well, especially with it being away. I am very happy with the players.”

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Luton Town. The Hatters beat Watford 3-0 over the weekend as they start to build momentum after a slow start but they head into the game with some injury concerns. Sheffield United travel to Middlesbrough while Burnley are also on the road as they face Hull City. Leeds host Watford on Tuesday night.