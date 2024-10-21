Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland return quickly to Championship action when they face Luton Town on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris remains hopeful that Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda can return to his squad this week after missing the win over Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

The pair have been missing with an ankle and muscle injury respectively, but are close to returning. The Black Cats are hopeful that they might be able to play some part against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night, and that they will be back for Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend if not.

Le Bris said their return on Wednesday was a ‘possibility’.

He said: “We will have to see with these two players. It is possible they could be back to play some part this week, but we need to wait and see how they are looking. We will have to wait and see, and then make a decision.”

None of Sunderland’s other currently sidelined players are expected back this side of the November international break as thing stand.