Sunderland and Sheffield United are undergoing their final preparations before Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Blades will head into the game in strong form after losing just one of their last six games and claimed their spot at the home of football with an impressive 6-0 aggregate win in their play-off semi-final clash with Bristol City. Some onlookers have also suggested Chris Wilder’s side will be favourites to secure promotion into the Premier League on Saturday after they finished the regular season sat 14 points above Sunderland in the Championship table.

Managing the mentality and expectations of his players was always key for Blades boss Wilder as he has focused his attention on ensuring his squad have the best possible preparation for their final push towards an immediate return to the Premier League.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Blades boss said: “I haven't had to manage them at all. They're focused. We're always looking and getting the feel right. I know it’s been said by a lot of people, but there's a load of energy around this football club at the moment and we have to take that into Saturday. But now we have to get the preparation right. We have to get the detail right. That's really important. As I've said, it’s one of my old favourites and I should imagine the players are little bit bored of me saying it. Everybody wants to win, but some want to win more than others and it's how you prepare for these situations.”

After overseeing two training sessions and pre-Wembley media duties, Wilder and his players will travel to London on Friday as the Bramall Lane outfit look to improve an abysmal record in the play-offs. The Blades have competed in various play-off competitions on nine previous occasions but have failed to secure promotion and have not found the net in all four finals they have reached. Yet Wilder remains positive this can be their year as he insisted his players have enjoyed an ideal preparation and admitted he has enjoyed watching how they have focused on Saturday’s meeting with the Black Cats.

He said: “Physically, we're in a great place from an availability point of view. Tactically, we've got to find a way to get the job done, to execute the game plan. Technically, we've got really good players, that's the good thing about it. I've got a real good group of players, who can produce big moments, who can keep clean sheets, who can play on the big stage and in the big occasions - and the mentality has been really consistent. So I'm enjoying watching the players. I'm liking where they're at, at the moment. There's no guarantees, of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better. We're ready.”

“An incredible afternoon of Championship football”

Sheffield United are heading to Wembley to face Sunderland. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Wilder also confirmed his players will undertake a traditional visit to Wembley on the night before a game he believes will be ‘an incredible afternoon of Championship football’.

He said: “We've got the opportunity of having a quick walk around Wembley Stadium. It'll be a five or ten-minute walk. We have had that opportunity given to us and we'll take it. And then we'll be back in to rest and prepare for hopefully an incredible afternoon of Championship football.”

