Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are hoping that a positive January in the transfer market can boost their promotion credentials

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is open and though there have not as of yet been any concluded Sunderland deals, we have a good idea of how they would like the month to progress.

Here's seven things we've already learned...

SUNDERLAND ARE TARGETING QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

It has been clear from day one that fans shouldn't expect a raft of incoming transfers this month. While injuries have often left Le Bris with a thin squad through the first half of the campaign, there is cautious optimism that this will change in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Le Bris has conceded that more depth would be welcome, he has also regularly made the point that the cohesion he has built with the core of players who have featured regularly this season has been critical to his success. He's relucant to risk damaging that and has therefore been clear that he wants a small number of additions who can impact the team almost immediately.

The Premier League loan market is an obvious avenue that Le Bris has confirmed that the club are actively pursuing, though he also knows that there are challenges in concluding those deals as its not easy for him to offer potential targets any guarantees over playing time when most of the current XI is functioning so well. Ideally, though, Sunderland would like to follow the Chris Mepham template and find players who should be able to integrate as successfully and quickly as the centre half was able to do earlier this season.

A STRIKER IS A PRIORITY

Making additions in the final third is Sunderland's clear priority even if Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda are currently in excellent form. The Black Cats know that a proven operator in the box could be the difference between achieving promotion and falling short, while they are also open to adding another more versatile forward to ensure that Le Bris has the depth he needs in the closing stages of the campaign.

The challenge, of course, is in turning that vision into reality. Sunderland have gone into the last two January transfer windows searching for striking reinforcements and have found it very difficult to land targets capable of making a short-term impact.

NEW MIDFIELDER IS ALSO ON THE AGENDA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, Le Bris has also confirmed that a new midfielder is the club's other active priority this month. While in theory it's a position that there is significant depth within the squad, the reality has been very different over the course of the campaign so far due to a large number of injuries.

With Salis Abdul Samed likely to be introduced gradually after so long on the sidelines, the club want another proven operator for the final stretch of the campaign. The Black Cats have been heavily linked with Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, who Le Bris coached at Lorient but who has had limited game time since joining AS Roma in the summer. Le Fée cost AS Roma in the region of £20 million last summer, which underlines how difficult that particular deal would be to do. But Sunderland fans will hope that it is a reflection of the club's ambition to strengthen this month.

CHRIS MEPHAM WILL STAY FOR THE SEASON

While Chris Mepham's excellent form led to some understandable anxiety about whether Bournemouth might recall him this month, either to use him in the Premier League or to look for a high bidder, it's understood that this will not be a concern.

There's no recall clause in the deal that brought Mepham to Wearside and so he will be completing the campaign at the Stadium of Light. Though there's an argument that more natural full back cover would be welcome, Mepham's presence and Luke O'Nien's versatility means Sunderland aren't likely to pursue more additions as a priority. The defence looks relatively settled as things stand.

AND OTHER LOAN RECALLS ARE HIGHLY UNLIKELY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Wilson Isidor and Salis Abdul Samed have no recall clauses in their deals - something which is also true of Jay Matete, Nectar Triantis and Pierre Ekwah.

As such, fans shouldn't expect a great deal of movement when it comes to the season-long loan deals agreed last summer. Only a handful of those deals include recall clauses, one of which was the deal to take 18-year-old goalkeeper Matty Young to League Two side Salford City. Sunderland had at one stage been minded to activate that clause amid the youngster's struggle for starts, but he has in recent weeks established himself as first choice as his team have surged into promotion contention. As such, Sunderland are very happy for him to continue his progress there. Sunderland have a narrow window in which to recall Young, so unless that happens in the coming days (which is highly unlikely) then it can be fairly assumed that he will be going nowhere. Manchester City, who Young could face in the FA Cup on Saturday, have again been linked with a permanent move for Young. On that front, it's worth remembering that he agreed a new, long-term deal with Sunderland earlier this season that runs until 2028.

SUNDERLAND ARE 'CONFIDENT' OF AVOIDING HIGH-PROFILE DEPARTURES

While Sunderland are increasingly filling gossip column inches amid top-tier interest in a number of the best young players, the reality is that they are in a very strong position in the vast majority of cases. First and foremost the players in question are happy at the club and would therefore be reluctant to leave midseason when the prospect of promotion is still very real.

Most are also under contract for a long period, with both Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg agreeing new deals just last summer. Both will draw many more headlines between now and the end of the month and there can be no guarantees when we are talking about the vast riches of the Premier League, but there is no cause for panic at this stage.

ABDOULLAH BA IS FREE TO LEAVE, BUT OTHER DECISIONS MAY HAVE TO WAIT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris confirmed last week that with Abdoullah Ba not part of his first-team plans, the winger is free to depart the club if a suitable offer arrives. Sunderland would prefer a permanent exit if possible. Nazariy Rusyn could also leave the club this month, potentially on loan, but has featured off the bench in the last couple of games and as such it is likely his exit will only be sanctioned if and when Sunderland recruit up front.

Adil Aouchiche will also not be allowed to depart unless reinforcements arrive, and even in that scenario he may now have played his way into Le Bris's plans on a permanent basis. As in the summer, there are no indications that Aouchiche is pushing for an exit anyway and particularly now that he is in contention for more regular minutes.

Though still unlikely at this stage, Aaron Connolly could also in theory depart later this month if multiple forwards arrive to further block his pathway to the first team.