1 . Jewison Bennette - Could Leave

Things just haven’t worked out for the Costa Rican on Wearside, and after a lengthy stint with the U21s, it is becoming evermore apparent that his first team prospects at the Stadium of Light are slim to minimal. A loan exit has been touted before, and has been hinted at in recent times too. At this stage, it would be more of a surprise if he stayed put this month, but it remains to be seen where he could end up. | Chris Fryatt