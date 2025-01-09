With the January transfer window well underway, and with rumours and speculation flying around all over the place, the next weeks promise to be intriguing for Sunderland and their supporters.
But while most of the attention will be trained on possible incoming signings at the Stadium of Light, there are also a number of unanswered questions over the future of several members of Regis Le Bris’ squad. While some are fringe players who could likely use a change of scene to kick start their careers, others are key figures who the Black Cats will be desperate to keep around.
With that in mind, who is likely to leave, and who should be sticking around for a while longer? We’ve taken a closer look at Sunderland’s squad below...
1. Jewison Bennette - Could Leave
Things just haven’t worked out for the Costa Rican on Wearside, and after a lengthy stint with the U21s, it is becoming evermore apparent that his first team prospects at the Stadium of Light are slim to minimal. A loan exit has been touted before, and has been hinted at in recent times too. At this stage, it would be more of a surprise if he stayed put this month, but it remains to be seen where he could end up. | Chris Fryatt
2. Abdoullah Ba - Could Leave
Another who has been starved of first team minutes of late, you would have to imagine that a move away from the Stadium of Light - whether that be temporary or perhaps even on a permanent basis - would be the best course of action for Ba’s career. Given how prominently he featured in the first team last season, this term must surely feel like a notable regression that suits neither the player or the Black Cats. | Ian Horrocks
3. Nazariy Rusyn - Could Leave
The Ukrainian forward has been limited to cameos under Le Bris, and there is mounting talk of a potential return to his home country among some sections of the press. If the right offer comes along - again, whether that be a loan or a permanent agreement - it is hard to see Sunderland standing in his way. | Frank Reid
4. Joe Anderson - Could Leave
Ostensibly, Anderson was signed for the first team on Wearside, but he has dropped a long way out of contention, and is now a mainstay of the U21s. For a 23-year-old, that is far from ideal, and you would have to suspect that Sunderland would be open to either sending him out on loan - like they did last season - or selling him altogether. | Getty Images
