Sunderland vs Rotherham fixture likely to be postponed after international call-ups for Cats duo

The match against the Millers is set to take place on Saturday, March 26 but looks increasingly likely to be rearranged.

Clubs can get matches postponed if they have three or more players away on international duty.

Sunderland duo Corry Evans and Trai Hume have already been called up to Northern Ireland’s senior squad for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Rotherham winger Shane Ferguson has also been named in the 25-man squad.

Sunderland could also be without Bailey Wright, who has been called up by Australia during recent international breaks, while Scotland have been tracking Ross Stewart’s progress.

Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil have also represented England’s youth teams this season, while Leon Dajaku has played for Germany Under-20s.

Earlier in the season Sunderland’s games against Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln were postponed due to international call-ups.

