There is much riding on the League One clash at the Stadium of Light with the Millers aiming to secure automatic promotion amidst intense competition from MK Dons.

Sunderland have an outside shot of catching Rotherham in second and gaining promotion automatically if they win on Tuesday and MK Dons and the Millers slip up during their final games.

Alex Neil’s primary focus is securing Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs, with Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Paul Warne manager of Rotherham United following the Papa John's Trophy Final between Rotherham United and Sutton United at Wembley Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rotherham’s squad for Thursday night could include two former Sunderland targets – Georgie Kelly and Freddie Ladapo.

On the potential of Kelly playing a role in the run-in, Warne said: “If he is needed we will use him, but it will be a tactical decision not a romantic one. Hopefully, he can get on the pitch, it’ll be great for him.

“But all the lads deserve to play a part and I won’t look at the decision to use Georgie any more favourably than I would anyone else.”

Warne added on Ladapo, who was not included in the Millers’ squad to face Oxford recently: “There are no dramas there. There always has to be someone left out of the squad when everyone is fit and I made the decision I did.

“I’ll make a decision before training ends today and we’ll go again from there. I decided to play Freddie on Tuesday or Saturday, I will.