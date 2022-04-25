There is much riding on the League One clash at the Stadium of Light with the Millers aiming to secure automatic promotion amidst intense competition from MK Dons.
Sunderland have an outside shot of catching Rotherham in second and gaining promotion automatically if they win on Tuesday and MK Dons and the Millers slip up during their final games.
Alex Neil’s primary focus is securing Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs, with Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard.
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted League One table: This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, MK Dons, Portsmouth, Bolton and Charlton to finish after latest results
-
2
The interesting photos of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Cambridge United
-
3
Graeme Souness defends Newcastle United and shuts down Sunderland director amid Everton relegation discussion
-
4
Sunderland's ex-Preston and Norwich head coach linked with Premier League job - reports
-
5
How Sunderland’s stunning 32,500 attendance against Cambridge United compares with games at Liverpool, Arsenal, West Brom and Chelsea
Rotherham’s squad for Thursday night could include two former Sunderland targets – Georgie Kelly and Freddie Ladapo.
On the potential of Kelly playing a role in the run-in, Warne said: “If he is needed we will use him, but it will be a tactical decision not a romantic one. Hopefully, he can get on the pitch, it’ll be great for him.
“But all the lads deserve to play a part and I won’t look at the decision to use Georgie any more favourably than I would anyone else.”
Warne added on Ladapo, who was not included in the Millers’ squad to face Oxford recently: “There are no dramas there. There always has to be someone left out of the squad when everyone is fit and I made the decision I did.
“I’ll make a decision before training ends today and we’ll go again from there. I decided to play Freddie on Tuesday or Saturday, I will.
“I can see how it looks, but as always everything is multiplied, but there was no great drama.”