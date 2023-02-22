Goals from Ollie Rathbone and Shane Ferguson either side of half-time gave the hosts a commanding lead, before Joe Gelhardt pulled a goal back just after the hour mark.

The result ended Sunderland’s five-match unbeaten run in the Championship, while Rotherham moved five points clear of the relegation zone following five league games without a win.

“Even before the first goal we looked better in attack without the final output,” said Taylor after the match.

Daniel Ballard heads the ball towards goal against Rotherham. Picture by FRANK REID

“It took Ollie’s goal just to settle our attacking play down and I thought we looked a relatively good attacking team tonight, up against another good attacking team.

“There were chances at both ends of the pitch and it was two teams going at it. I thought that was an exciting game of football to be involved in and I hope the supporters were pleased with what they saw, but even more pleased with three points.

“It took character and effort. I can never question the group. I always ask for more in terms of quality and I thought the game allowed us to be better in an attacking sense and there was a little bit more space through the middle as much as out wide.

“Not every game is like that - sometimes opposition teams take away that central area and we have to figure out different ways to hurt them.”

Gelhardt’s goal was his first for Sunderland since joining the club on loan from Leeds in January, with the forward heading home Luke O’Nien’s cross.

It allowed the visitors to mount some late pressure to try and force an equaliser, yet Rotherham held on.

“I was really pleased with that first half performance and then to score early in the second you’re thinking ‘can we go on and get a third and feel a bit more comfortable,’ Taylor added.