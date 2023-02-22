There were a few who jumped up in the away end, yet play had already been stopped after Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had run into Luke O’Nien and gone to ground.

Five of the six added minutes had been played, and Sunderland’s protests went on after the full-time whistle following a 2-1 defeat at the New York Stadium.

But despite feeling aggrieved at the late decision, it was a case of too little too late after goals from Ollie Rathbone and Shane Ferguson either side of half-time left the visitors on the back foot.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID

Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt managed to pull one back just after the hour mark, yet the forward’s encouraging performance was the only real positive Sunderland could take.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Sunderland bench question added time

Sunderland’s bench were also left questioning the amount of stoppage-time which was added on at the end of both halves.

After both sides elected to use all five substitutes and a lengthy stoppage in play as Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay received treatment, Sunderland coach Michael Proctor was quick to ask the fourth official why only six additional minutes had been added on at the end of the match.

Bailey Wright watches from the stands

Rotehrham were without central defender Bailey Wright, who was ineligible to play against his parent club and instead watched from the stands.

Wright has made just one start since signing for Rotherham in January, after suffering a concussion on his debut when he came off the bench.

The Australian centre-back could return to the starting XI when The Millers travel to Swansea on Monday, after central defender Grant Hall was forced off with a hamstring injury just before half-time.

New signing left out of the squad

While Mowbray made three changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bristol City, there was just one change to the matchday 18.

That saw Jewison Bennette return to the bench following a minor knock, with Isaac Lihadji dropping out of the squad.

Lihadji did play for Sunderland’s under-21s side against Derby on Monday to gain some valuable game time.

Defender Joe Anderson, who signed for Sunderland from Everton last month, was once again with the group but wasn’t named in the squad.

The 22-year-old went onto the pitch after the game to do some post-match running with the other substitutes.

Luke O’Nien limps off

When Danny Batth was substituted just after the hour mark, Luke O’Nien was handed the captain’s armband.

Following a bruising encounter, O’Nien wasn’t the only player who looked weary at the full-time whistle, as the 28-year-old limped off the pitch after applauding the travelling fans.

