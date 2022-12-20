According to reports, Sunderland have slapped a £10million price tag on Stewart amidst interest from Rangers, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Stewart returned to Sunderland’s first team off the bench away to Hull City last weekend and opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.

Football Insider have stated that Rangers and Middlesbrough have “registered their interest” in Stewart and are “actively monitoring his situation at Sunderland. whilst also stating that Sunderland have placed a £10million asking price on their star man’s head.

Black Cats fans, however, were quick to react on social media when asked about the situation by The Echo. We asked the question: Would you be happy with £10m for Ross Stewart if the money was reinvested?

58.1 per cent of Sunderland fans voted no in our Twitter poll with 30.9 per cent of supporters opting for yes. 11 per cent said they were undecided, with many adding context in the comments section. A total of 1,516 Twitter users voted in the poll.

@ShaunMiddleto66: “It’s quite simple, don’t sell your best players!! Give the supporters some belief and hope that we can hold onto our prize assets.”

@DinningAdam: “No. Anyone saying yes needs to give their head a wobble. £25m or a new contract. Who would we get to replace him? There's not one player that fills that space for our budget.”

@SAFCFANSVIEW: “If he was sold to a Boro/Swansea etc I’d be furious. If it was Rangers or a Prem team then I can understand his decision.”

@Jonny_T02: “Think there's a lot of short-sighted people. If we sold him for £10m we'd be able to buy 3 quality players and improve the rest of the team, brentford got rid of Watkins and brought in Toney and Janelt the next season. RB and CM need investment.”

@stuartmccormac3: “Sheffield United paid £20m quid for Ollie McBurnie in 2019, Stewart is twice the player. £10m quid is ridiculous in the current market.”

@MuncasterGary: “This isn’t a Maja situation, more a Henderson/Pickford situation. he’s better than surviving Championship and has ambition, plus he has a very short career and will want to make as much money as possible, we sell we make a lot of money, if he stays then awesome!”

@MichaelBowers15: “Providing we replaced him adequately, I’d be content with that considering his contract situation. Would be very unhappy with any less than that though.”

