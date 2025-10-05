Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Gabby Logan dissect Manchester United’s 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer offered their analysis on Match of the Day following Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, highlighting the tactical tweaks made by Ruben Amorim and how they exposed the visitors in key areas.

Rooney praised Manchester United for simplifying their approach and making subtle but effective adjustments that caused Sunderland problems early on. “A really good, important win,” Rooney said. “What I really liked was he simplified the game to players, and [Bryan] Mbeumo was getting a lot closer to [Benjamin] Šeško, which I think really helped Manchester United. Especially in the first 30 minutes, Sunderland struggled to deal with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We watched Manchester United in good shape and Mbeumo and Šeško were never too far away from each other when United were attacking. Because they’re close together, the three Sunderland defenders nearest them have to stay with them, and that frees up space for Amad [Diallo] to isolate the full-back in a 1v1. Both Šeško and Mbeumo were in the box looking for chances – it didn’t come off straight away, but the intent was there from the start.”

Rooney added that Amorim’s small tactical change made a big difference. “It was a subtle change, but it was the right one. It was clever, and Sunderland really struggled to cope with it, especially in the first 30 minutes,” he said. “Even when [Ange] Cunha came on, nothing changed. Ball up to Šeško, Cunha runs in behind – they get 1v1s and create chances. That’s what made the difference.”

Presenter Gabby Logan also reflected on Amorim’s decision to hand young goalkeeper Senne Lammens his first Premier League start, describing it as a gamble that paid off. “This game had everything you’d think would make you question whether to throw a new goalkeeper in,” Logan said. “From a drama point of view, it could have gone horribly wrong. Manchester United were under enormous pressure, Sunderland came in on a really good run, and you put in a 23-year-old on debut – but he stood up to it.”

Rooney agreed, commending the Belgian’s composure and command. “Yeah, it was a big decision,” Rooney said. “It’s difficult to be the goalkeeper for Manchester United, but I thought he did really well for the majority of the game. He stayed calm, made good saves, and when the ball came into the box, he commanded it. Apart from one misjudged moment, it was a solid debut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan quipped that chants of “Are you Schmeichel in disguise?” from the Stretford End would have done Lammens’ confidence no harm. “Yeah,” Rooney added with a smile, “we all hope he can be the next Peter Schmeichel.”

Turning to Amorim’s post-match comments, Logan noted that the United boss described the result as an “adult performance.” Alan Shearer agreed with that assessment: “Probably ‘mature’ is what he means,” Shearer said. “Certainly in the first 30 minutes it was even, when Sunderland matched them up and changed their system. Sunderland were a much better team then, more competitive. But overall, it was a huge win for Manchester United.”

What did Ruben Amorim say after the game?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Manchester United as duo impress on tough day