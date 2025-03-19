The former Sunderland and Rangers player has sadly passed away at the age of 91

Former Sunderland and Rangers player Don Kitchenbrand has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

Kichenbrand was born on 13 August 1933 and made his mark in British football during the 1950s, playing for Rangers and Sunderland. Known affectionately as The Rhino by Rangers fans, Kitchenbrand was a trailblazer in many respects. At a time when an unwritten rule discouraged Catholic players from joining Rangers, Kitchenbrand defied the norm, quietly setting aside his faith to pursue his footballing career.

In his first season with Rangers (1955–56), Kichenbrand made an immediate impact, scoring an impressive 24 goals in 25 league appearances and helping the club secure the Scottish League title. His contributions included a memorable winning goal in a 1–0 victory over Old Firm rivals Celtic in January 1956, and a remarkable five-goal performance in an 8–0 win against Queen of the South at Ibrox in March 1956.

Though his time at Rangers was brief due to the rise of Max Murray, Kitchenbrand’s legacy remained intact. He later moved to Sunderland in March 1958, continuing to display his talent and passion for the game. After leaving Rangers, Kichenbrand continued his career at Sunderland, where he played 54 competitive matches and scored 28 goals. In November 1958, he netted a hat-trick in a 4–0 win over Rotherham — Sunderland’s first hat-trick in two years.

In 1960, Kichenbrand returned to his homeland to play for Johannesburg Wanderers and several other teams. He later came back to Scotland for a brief spell with Forfar Athletic in 1962. Kitchenbrand was also honoured to represent his country. In March 1956, he played for a South African representative side made up of British-based players, including his Rangers teammate Johnny Hubbard. The team faced a Scotland XI at Ibrox, narrowly losing 2–1.

Writing on the club’s website, Sunderland’s historian Rob Madson paid tribute to the former Sunderland man: We are saddened to learn of the death of former Sunderland centre-forward Don Kichenbrand aged 91. A South African nicknamed ‘The Rhino’, Kichenbrand joined from Rangers where he had scored 24 goals in 25 games as they won their league in 1956.

He was a late-season signing for Sunderland as the club fought to avoid a first-ever relegation. Despite Don scoring both goals as Portsmouth were beaten on the last day of that 1957-58 campaign results elsewhere saw Sunderland demoted. In his only full season with the club Kichenbrand top-scored with 21 goals.

Just over three years ago, I tracked Don down to his home in South Africa and interviewed him over the phone. His love for SAFC and indeed rhinos was evident: “You have to protect rhinos!” he said, “Mark Boucher the cricket wicketkeeper is very much into protecting the rhino and my wife and I love them but you have to watch them because if they take off there’s no stopping them and that’s how I tried to play.

“I’m now using a walker to get about. I have had both my hips replaced and have had problems with my heart. I’ve actually been retired since 1979. We haven’t been to England since 1982 when I came to see people in Sunderland. Please tell everyone that my heart is still with them in Sunderland and I want to see the team doing well.”

Rest in peace, Don.