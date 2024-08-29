Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are set for a busy deadline day as they look to strengthen their squad for the campaign ahead

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic could join the club before the deadline as Pierre Ekwah closes in on a switch to St Etienne.

Le Bris said that neither deal was yet done but it's understood that both are now expected to sign. Samed, a defensive midfielder, will join on loan for the campaign from RC Lens. Aleksic is a more attacking midfielder who has already earned a call-up to the Serbia squad aged just 18.

Sunderland's search for a striker continues after a deal for SM Caen Alexandre Mendy was finally called off, with one other target Roko Simic now close to moving to Cardiff City. Le Bris said those were not the only positions Sunderland were assessing for possible additions and though he said a lot remains up in the air, he is confident he will close the window with a very competitive squad.

"It's still uncertain, nothing is finished at the minute and so it is difficult to comment. There are lots of different situations with different players. We are working on the striker subject, the midfielder subject, but other positions as well because there are many things that could happen in these next couple of days.

"It is possible with Samed and Aleksic, but it is not [done yet]. We are working hard and I hope that at the end we have a more balanced team, more talented players and so on. We don't know exactly yet what the situation will be but I'm confident because I think we have a good team with a strong core - and if we can add some specific elements to this core I think that the balance will be better. We know that this league is very long with many three-game weeks, so in these situations to have maybe two or three elements more will be interesting for us."

Ekwah is now increasingly likely to join Ligue 1 side St Etienne, with Samed's imminent arrival in particular further squeezing his potential game time at Sunderland. An initial loan deal has been agreed, with the French club holding the option to make it permanent for a fee of around seven million euros.

"It's possible, yes - we'll see," Le Bris said of a potential Pierre Ekwah exit.