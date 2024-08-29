Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Caen are said to have convinced the striker to stay in Ligue 2 amid bids from Sunderland

Alexandre Mendy has decided to stay at Caen - according to local reports.

Sunderland have been trying to sign the 30-year-old French striker all window with Mendy open to a move to the North East. It is thought that the Black Cats had agreed a deal with Caen before their change in ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations between the Kylian Mbappe-led group and Sunderland then appeared to stall with the player growing frustrated with the process and reiterating his desire to make the move several times in the local press. However, fresh reports claim that Mendy has decided to stay put at Caen now.

Ouest-France’s report, first shared by Roker Report, reads: “According to our information, SM Caen and Alexandre Mendy have finally found common ground despite everything. It goes in the direction of the Normandy club, which managed to convince its centre forward to live the 2024-2025 season under its jersey. The player is also expected this Thursday, August 30, within Nicolas Seube’s squad, for the last session of the week, which will take place from 4 p.m. and behind closed doors on the pitch of the Michel-d’Ornano stadium.

“He should also be part of the squad selected on Friday (8pm) for the reception of Annecy, on the occasion of a third day of Ligue 2 during which Stade Malherbe will seek to open its points counter. It remains to be seen how quickly and to what extent Alexandre Mendy will be able to remobilize on the field, to remain one of the major elements of this SM Caen which aspires to evolve in the same spheres as during the last three seasons.”