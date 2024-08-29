Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former West Ham man looks like he could be leaving Sunderland during the transfer window

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has reportedly agreed to join French club Saint-Etienne.

The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season but was sidelined with a back injury during pre-season, meaning the Frenchman fell behind the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe, Dan Neil and Alan Browne under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

It was claimed last month that Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months. Leicester have also been linked with the midfielder.

Reports earlier in the week claimed Saint-Etienne are looking into a deal for Ekwah with Sunderland said to rate the midfielder at around £6million. However, talk in France has now suggested that the player and Saint-Etienne have agreed a deal. West Ham are also understood to have a sell-on clause for the player.

Peuple Vert’s article reads: “According to our information, the 22-year-old native of Massy is in advanced discussions with the ASSE management. Foot Mercato recently informed us of the Greens' interest in this young player.

“We can now inform you that an agreement in principle has been reached with Pierre Ekwah. The player and ASSE have agreed on the terms of the contract that awaits him at Saint-Etienne. Huss Fahmy must now manage to find common ground with Sunderland.

“Discussions have been progressing well in recent hours. However, the deal is not yet complete. The player does not seem to be part of the plans of Régis Le Bris, the new coach of the English club.”