Get Sunderland AFC transfer news straight to your phone with our new WhatsApp channel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team has launched a new WhatsApp channel to help you keep up-to-date with all things red and white.
Ahead of the summer transfer deadline day - which sees the window close at 11pm on Friday, August 30th - fans can keep up to speed with the latest incomings and outgoings via our new channel.
Our SAFC team will be bringing you all the latest transfer news plus we’ll have our in-depth and unrivalled matchday coverage from the Championship fixtures over the course of the season, with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland tenure off to a stunning start with SAFC unbeaten league leaders.
You can follow along by clicking right here and we’ll bring you the latest Sunderland AFC news direct to your phone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.