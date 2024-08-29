Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have suffered an injury setback ahead of their trip to Portsmouth

Sunderland have suffered an injury setback this week with Régis Le Bris confirming that Aji Alese is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Alese suffered a contact injury in training this week and will not be fit to face Portsmouth this weekend. Though the full extent of the injury is not yet known, Le Bris fears he could also be absent when the Black Cats return from the upcoming international break. Dan Ballard is ready to come back into the team after playing 45 minutes in the U21s win over Middlesbrough at Eppleton in midweek.

"We don't know at the minute - it could be [serious],” Le Bris said.

“I'm not very confident for the short term. It could be maybe three or four weeks but the tests are ongoing and we will have more information later. He has an ankle injury but we don't know exactly what. Aji improved a lot and I was very happy with his second half against Burnley, he made big steps in the understanding of his role and was very important for the team. I'm not happy with this situation because he was working hard and improving a lot.”

Le Bris confirmed that Wilson Isidor is set to be included in the squad after taking a full part in training this week.

"Wilson is ready to play,” he said.

“He has the possibility to play off the left side, the right, or up front. It's a good option for us.” Le Bris is managing his squad amid a number of developing situations, with Pierre Ekwah increasingly likely to be absent as he closes in an initial loan move to St Etienne.