The Sun claim that Defoe is ‘on verge of announcing retirement’ and that an announcement from the striker could come ‘imminently’.

After rejoining Sunderland late in the January window, Defoe revealed that he still had the ‘hunger’ and ‘fire’ to succeed at the Stadium of Light:

"I remember the first time I signed, thinking that I just wanted to go and make an impact, show the fans how good I am, score goals, because the club has had some fantastic goal scorers over the years.

"I'm the same person who has come back really, just slightly older! I've got the same mentality, the same hunger, the same fire inside me.”

Defoe is yet to score since his return, however, he still has a lot to offer and fans will be hoping he can continue to help on the field as Alex Neil’s side push for a play-off place.

The Echo understands Defoe trained as normal with Sunderland on Tuesday.

Jermain Defoe (Picture by FRANK REID)

