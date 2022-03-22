Substitute Jermain Defoe spun away from Imps defender Adam Jackson after receiving the ball from Patrick Roberts and suddenly there was an opportunity to shoot at goal.

It was the type of chance the former England striker would probably have buried in his prime, yet this effort from the edge of the box instead bobbled wide.

After all the hype which surrounded Defoe’s return to Wearside, it hasn’t quite clicked for the 39-year-old frontman during his seven League One appearances so far.

Jermain Defoe vs Lincoln City.

So can the popular striker make a significant impact in the final seven league games and help the Black Cats finish in the play-offs?

While the chance wasn’t converted at Lincoln, Defoe’s movement and close control suggested he’s regaining that match sharpness.

The forward has clearly kept himself in good shape to prolong an established career, yet Black Cats boss Alex Neil has pointed to a lack of game time at Rangers, where Defoe had played just eight minutes in the first half of the campaign.

For that reason it was understandable that he struggled to make an impact for a deflated side after coming off the bench against Doncaster, Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon.

Figure One: Jermain Defoe's touches vs Burton (WhoScored.com).

The 39-year-old was also going to rely on the right service, which simply wasn’t forthcoming in such short cameos.

When Defoe was handed his first start of the season in February’s 1-1 draw with Burton at the Stadium of Light, most of his touches came outside the penalty area (figure one), as the striker often found himself dropping deeper to support Ross Stewart.

Defoe made more of an impact in his next appearance for Sunderland after coming on at half time in the 3-1 win over Fleetwood.

The striker’s touches in the box increased to six that night, as he posed more of a threat in the opposition's penalty area and occupied defenders.

Figure Two: Jermain Defoe's run opens up space for Jack Clarke against Fleetwood.

Defoe’s shot eight minutes from time was blocked and allowed Luke O’Nien to break forward and score to put Sunderland 2-1 ahead.

Eight minutes later Defoe made an intelligent run to the flank which opened up space for Jack Clarke to cut in from the left (figure two), before netting Sunderland’s third goal of the contest.

That performance earned Defoe his second start for the 2-0 win over Crewe, yet Sunderland’s attack spluttered once again in the first half, with the team electing to take a more direct approach against a deep defensive line.

Defoe’s partnership with Stewart will clearly be key when the latter has been such a crucial part of the Black Cats’ campaign.

Stewart has spoken extremely highly of his new strike partner, explaining how ‘all the boys in the dressing room look up to him.’ Evidently Defoe is having a positive impact off the pitch, yet the forward will also be desperate to contribute on it.

The signs are that the striker is getting sharper and can have an influence as we reach a pivotal point of the season.

Still, with just seven league games remaining, time is running out.

