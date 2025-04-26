Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are weighing up their options ahead of the play-offs next month

Régis Le Bris has hinted that he isn't planning to try Wilson Isidor on the left wing as Sunderland's play-off campaign nears.

Isidor has been used almost exclusively as a central striker by Le Bris since his arrival from Zenit last year, despite playing a lot of his football previously on the left wing. While the results were superb, the continuing excellence of Eliezer Mayenda has led many fans to wonder if moving Isidor would allow both to play in the same team.

It could be a particularly appealing option if Romaine Mundle is not fully match fit for the play-offs. The Black Cats remain confident that the winger will resume full training ahead of the first leg of the semi final.

Le Bris didn't rule out the switch but hinted it likely to be one or the other in his starting XI.

"I think I will leave it open for the opposition coaches! In my mind, we only have two strikers available right now. It's good to have two fit strikers and I think they are both really connected with our collective output. Sometimes some players can be a little bit selfish, they want to be the main striker, 'the main man' on the pitch. These players aren't like that, they are good team mates and I will make the decision at the end.

"For me what it is the best to start and the second maybe to come off the bench and hopefully help the team."

Tommy Watson and Enzo Le Fée are the other two contenders to play on the left wing, and Le Fée could play there when he returns to the starting XI at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Mayenda will miss Saturday's game at the Kassam Stadium as he completes the concussion protocols, with the Black Cats at this stage confident he'll be able to face QPR on the final day of the regular season.

It means Isidor will lead the line at Oxford as he looks for his first Sunderland goal since the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United in February.

The striker has made 11 appearances since then. Le Bris says everyone is fully behind the Frenchman and that he has no concerns about this form heading into the end of the campaign.

"We had it in a very short period with Patto, for example, the players always need support," Le Bris said.

"Me, the staff, fans, we can be disappointed because a player hasn't reached their best or with a striker they haven't scored for a while but if a player's body language is good, he is working hard, is connected with his team mates - these are the basics for the future. This is the case with Wilson. Sometimes it's just a question of a click - but not too early! The play-offs is our target. With Wilson, really I am confident."

